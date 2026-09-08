TSA pilot program allows non-travelers at Harry Reid to head to the gate without a ticket

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The TSA has launched a new program that will allow eligible TSA Precheck members to go through security screening and all the way to the gate without a ticket. The program is called "Gateside by Precheck" and is currently available at 13 airports across the country, including at Harry Reid International Airport.

The security administration says the program can be used to meet family members at the gate, join a friend for a layover lunch visit airport dining and shopping locations, or greet service members returning from deployment.

Travelers I spoke with at Harry Reid about the program had mixed opinions.

WATCH|TSA launches new program that allows non-travelers through security

TSA Gateside Program

"I think it would be a mess," said Nadine. "Everything's already crowded and busy, and then you got strollers and little kids."

"I think that's nice and risky at the same time," said Lisi Abdul-Kareem. "Families would like to, you know, take their loved ones all the way to the gate and see them off. You know, that used to happen before."

TSA has made it clear that Gateside is teh only way for non-travelers to be able to access the airport without a ticket. Here are the requirements for applying for the program:

Must be a TSA Precheck member or have a Known Traveler Number

Apply 1 to 3 days before planned visit

Use of the program is free

Children must be entered on parent/guardians reservation

Each participating airport has a daily limit on the number of program passes issued. While the program is currently only available at 13 airports, TSA says they're planning to roll Gateside out to more in the coming months.

For more information on the program, as well as how to apply, you can visit TSA's website here.