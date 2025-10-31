Trump says restart nuke tests; Nevada says no way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada officials on Thursday vowed to oppose any efforts to restart nuclear testing in the state, saying it's unnecessary and could start another arms race.

The comments came in response to President Donald Trump, who said just before a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China on Wednesday that he wants an immediate resumption of testing.

“Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” he said in a post on his Truth Social site. “That process will begin immediately.”

The U.S. conducted above-ground and below-ground nuclear weapons testing from 1951 to 1992. More than 900 tests — mostly subterranean — were conducted at the Nevada National Security Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. It was known at the time as the Nevada Test Site.

The above-ground testing in particular had health consequences for workers as well as people downwind of the massive explosions. Detonations were conducted not just to ensure the weapons were functional, but also to test new designs.

On Thursday, members of Nevada's federal delegation said they would oppose any attempt to restart nuclear testing in the state.

"Make no mistake, this would be devastating and catastrophic," said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., at an Armed Services Committee hearing. "So I'm going to be crystal clear: I will not let this happen. Not on my watch. I will do everything I can in my power as a senator, as a United States citizen, to put a stop to this and protect families in my state of Nevada."

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., whose district includes the Nevada National Security Site, said the state has already done its part when it comes to nuclear weapons.

"Restarting this nuclear program goes against generations of impact that Nevada has already sacrificed," Horsford said. "This is something that impacts every community in the state. It's not partisan."

Horsford said there's no reason to do nuclear testing since conducting smaller-scale "subcritical" tests and computer models provide accurate data.

"There is no scientific or national security reason to resume testing," he said. "For over 30 years, deterrence has remained strong without a single detonation and that is why we need to follow the science and the safety, not the politics."

Horsford isn't alone in thinking the existing testing regime is trustworthy. During the Armed Services hearing, Navy Vice Adm. Richard Correll — a candidate to head the U.S, Strategic Command — told Rosen he believes in the current tests.

"The adequacy and efficacy of the nuclear weapons stockpile is certified on an annual basis..." Correll said.

"And do you trust in those tests?" Rosen asked.

"And it was certified satisfactory, and I do trust that assessment," Correll said.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who authored a book on Nevada nuclear tests titled "Bombs in the Backyard" said there's a reason beyond possible radiation exposure to eschew new tests.

"If you think about how hard we worked, how much time it took, how many pieces had to fall into place to put in an agreement with the Soviet Union, primarily, that we should stop testing, how could they turn that clock back and restart an arms race? It's not only not safe for Nevadans, but it's not safe for our national security for the rest of the world."

The 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty was adopted by the United Nations and signed by the United States, but was never ratified by the U.S Senate.

In Las Vegas, the National Atomic Testing Museum documents the history of testing, and allows the more than 60,000 annual visitors to learn more about what happened at the Nevada National Security Site and why.

Joseph Kent, chief community officer and curator at the museum on Flamingo Road, said members of the public with questions should come visit the museum to learn the facts.

"We believe strongly that in order to ensure an open dialogue about national security and what it means, it really starts with understanding the past," Kent said. "So it's really important for them to come in, walk through our galleries, learn about the history and what we've gained from that in order to be able to have that discussion."

