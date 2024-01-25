'Truly a hidden gem': Las Vegas officials break ground on new Symphony Park hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas is continuing to grow and is now adding a dual-branded hotel.

On Thursday, Las Vegas officials, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City Councilman Cedric Crear, were on hand for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the new AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin. It will be located on the south side of South Grand Central Parkway and Symphony Park Avenue between the World Market Center and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The hotels will have 441 guest rooms and over 18,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space. The project is expected to provide about 150 full-time and 50 part-time jobs.

"We've been working on this project now for several years and we're excited to be in Vegas," said Joseph Blewitt, the Senior Vice President of Hotel Development for North Texas real estate developer Jackson-Shaw. "You have the World Market Center across the street. You have the Convention Center and The Smith Center for Performing Arts. You have the Cleveland Clinic. You have enough demand generation in this one spot. This is truly a hidden gem."

It has taken a long time to get to this point and Goodman said she "really thought this is not going to happen".

"When I think back to years ago when Oscar took office in 1999, this place was a dirty brown field. There was no land in the inner city to build and excite and develop and have something happen to energize and build a world-class city. It had to have culture. We're in the heart of culture in Southern Nevada," Goodman said. "Now, we have to get it going and try to do it while I'm alive so I can go home to my husband and say Bingo! One more thing that you fought for, to clean it up, so we could have a life here. There's just no limit to what can happen in Las Vegas."

Crear echoed Goodman by stating he remembers this being one of the first projects he saw when he took office in 2018.

"Look where we are now. This is the hotspot of Las Vegas. There are so many developers who would love to be on this spot right now," Crear said. "We are here at the living room of Las Vegas. We kept moving forward when other cities were stopping in their place. We are not going to stop. This hotel is the next step in the evolution of Symphony Park."

The new AC Hotel and Element are scheduled to open in late 2025.

This development is in addition to two new luxury apartment buildings from the Southern Land Company, and the Cello Tower at Origin at Symphony Park by Red Ridge Development.