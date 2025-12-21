Truck fire near Aria parking structure extinguished, no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A truck was engulfed in flames at the Aria parking structure, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Clark County fire crews received reports of smoke within the Employee Parking Garage of the Aria Hotel at around 11:11 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the 8th floor of the parking structure between T-Mobile Arena and Aria, they found a truck on fire that was extending to two other cars. Crews were able to knock down the fire and it was cleared at around 11:35 a.m.

No one was injured and the fire is still under investigation. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.