Triple-digit heat in Las Vegas pushes residents to change habits; experts warn of hydration risks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Triple-digit temperatures in the Las Vegas valley are forcing residents to rethink their daily routines, and health experts say the risks go beyond just feeling hot.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett shares how residents are trying to avoid the heat and hydration tips from health experts:

Triple-digit heat in Las Vegas valley pushes residents to change habits, experts warn of hydration risks

Many locals are now waiting until after dark to exercise, walk their dogs, or do other physical activities to avoid the most intense heat of the day.

"I have come to the conclusion that no matter how long I've been here that I'm not going to get used to the heat here," one resident said.

Others say the heat makes even early morning activity a challenge.

"The sun starts rising up at like 5, sometimes even before that in the a.m.," another resident said. "Just kind of becomes hard, becomes a little impossible to get up that early and still function for the rest of the day."

But shifting your schedule to nighttime hours does not eliminate the risk. Experts say hydration remains critical no matter when you are active.

July is National Hydration Month, and the extreme heat can quickly dehydrate the body, cause swelling and trigger fatigue before a person even realizes they are overheating.

"As we Vegas locals know, Vegas does hit high levels of heat. We often get dehydrated. It increases inflammation," registered nurse Itzel Loera with Pause Studio Las Vegas said.

Loera says drinking water alone may not be enough to keep the body properly hydrated in this climate. She explains that the digestive system breaks down water, meaning the body only retains a fraction of the benefits.

"As much as we think we drink enough water, it's really not enough, especially in this Vegas heat," Loera said. "The difference between taking anything orally, your digestive system will break down most of it. So you only end up getting like 20% of the benefits."

She recommends IV hydration as a more effective alternative for some people.

"IV hydration, which is electrolyte fluids with vitamins that go straight into your bloodstream. You absorb it 100%," Loera said.

For people living with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory conditions like asthma or kidney disease, a hot day carries even greater danger. Loera says being proactive is far better than waiting to react to heat-related symptoms.

Hydration should always be the top priority, experts say, regardless of what time of day you are working out.

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