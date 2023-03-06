Trial date in Marshawn Lynch DUI case set for May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge has set a May trial date for the DUI Case involving former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

One of Lynch's attorneys, Richard Schonfeld, said Lynch entered a not-guilty plea and requested a 60-day trial date during the Monday afternoon hearing.

Judge Cedric Kerns set the official trial date for May 24 at 10 a.m.

According to initial reports, police conducted a vehicle stop on a severely damaged vehicle at 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, near Las Vegas Boulevard, at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue.

An arrest report indicated that police officers found an impaired Lynch behind the wheel of a vehicle with "no rim or tire on the driver's side front wheel, with dents and dings on the rear driver's side wheel, which was about to fall off."

Lynch initially faced charges related to not having insurance, alongside his DUI charges, though Schonfeld submitted proof of evidence during the hearing.

Additionally, Schonfeld mentioned his intentions to file a motion to suppress police access to data within the vehicle's GPS, though did not file it during the hearing.