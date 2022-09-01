Video shows aftermath of February crash involving former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly-released body cam footage shows former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s car stuck on a boulder in a February crash that led to a parking ticket.

Police reports indicate that Lynch was driving on Tropicana Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Feb. 22 when his Lamborghini Aventador “collided with landscaping and a fence.”

Officers reported that Lynch was driving at “a high rate of speed” when his car veered off the road, hit a curb, and traveled about 50 feet before stopping on top of the boulder.

According to police reports and video, a person at the scene, who told police he was Lynch’s cousin, initially said Lynch was not driving. Police had issued a citation to that person, but those violations reportedly “were voided” because “it was proven he was not the driver at the time of the collision.”

Police reported that witnesses saw Lynch walking away from the crash and then “returned and began attempting to remove the vehicle from the landscape area.” A van later arrived to aid in that attempt, the police report said. Lynch later left in the van, leaving the man police are talking to in the videos with the car.

Three days after the crash, Lynch admitted to police that he was the one driving, according to police reports. Lynch told officers he was new to the neighborhood and that he left the crash site “to avoid being placed on video.”

Police cited Lynch for the crash and did not arrest him.

Court records show Lynch pleaded “nolo contendere,” which allows Lynch to accept the violation while still denying guilt, to a misdemeanor charge of parking prohibited in specified places. A judge ordered him to pay a $750 fine.

News of the February crash comes after Lynch was arrested for DUI earlier this month.