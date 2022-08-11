Las Vegas police release body camera footage of Marshawn Lynch's arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released body cam footage of Marshawn Lynch's arrest, two days after he was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:25 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Fairfield Avenue, south of Utah Avenue. Officers witnessed a man, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in an “undrivable condition.” Body camera footage shows Lynch remained unconscious for approximately 8 minutes before becoming aware of the arriving officer's presence.

According to police reports, the vehicle had significant damage with no rim or tire on the driver’s side front wheel, with dents and dings on the rear driver’s side wheel, which was about to fall off.

Reports say roadway markings indicated that the vehicle hit the sidewalk areas near Industrial Road with a tire located near the area.

Officers observed that Mr. Lynch would speak and then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter. Officers also observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle and his breath with bloodshot and watery eyes, with one shoe on and one shoe off.

Mr. Lynch reportedly told officers that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he "stole the vehicle." When officers asked Lynch to exit the vehicle, reports say Lynch refused and became uncooperative.

Lynch was arrested by responding officers on Tuesday at approximately 7:52 a.m.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane. He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.