Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded more than $90k to patrons in June

Treasure Island is located on the Las Vegas Strip as seen in May 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Treasure Island, or simply TI for short, is located in Las Vegas as seen in May 2021
Treasure Island is located on the Las Vegas Strip as seen in May 2021
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 19:17:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — During the month of June, Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded more than $90,000 to visitors.

The announcement came via a press release.

A full list of who won can be seen below:

  • Lidia C. visiting from Arizona won $10,332 on Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkles.
  • Jesus B. visiting from Texas won $16,253 on Raking The Bacon.
  • Shelly F. visiting from Hawaii won $32,800 on 4 Card Keno.
  • Robert S. visiting from Michigan won $10,549 on Lightening Link Pros.
  • Kanyanach R. from Nevada won $10,336 on The Big Cheese Grand Progressive.
  • Jesse M. visiting from California won $12,000 on Triple Star.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH