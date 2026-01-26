Travelers talk flight delays and cancelations after wintry weekend across the country

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Although Las Vegas did not see the wintry weather that walloped much of the country over the weekend, the airport is still seeing an impact on travelers.

At Harry Reid International Airport, the arrivals and departures had a lot of cancellations and delays showing up.

Some people got lucky, like Daryl Bullinger who flew in from Houston, Texas.

"The drive in [to the airport] was easy, the flight was easy. Everything was great," he said. But some of his friends weren't as lucky.

"Some of our friends that flew out of Bush, we flew out of Hobby, they got delayed due to some deicing."

Others got in with no problems for trade shows and conferences in Las Vegas, but say they're expecting a smaller turnout due to the delays.

"A lot of vendors have already texted, canceling appointments because coming from the Northeast, they can't get here," explained John Troendle "It'll be an interesting show, more intimate, smaller."

Armando Siliceo-Roman is relieved his flight didn't get disrupted, but said he's got plenty of experience with delays. He said it's important to remember one thing when dealing with frustrating situations while traveling. "Don't be mad at the people who are operating the planes! It's not their fault."

