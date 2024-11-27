Travelers arriving early ahead of busy holiday travel at Harry Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers are already arriving at Harry Reid International Airport, gearing up for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Whether you’re flying out or picking up family, officials warn parking will be in high demand.

Last week, the airport launched a new option allowing travelers to reserve parking spots in advance. With just 636 designated spots available across Terminals 1 and 3, officials recommend securing a spot ahead of time.

“It’s jam-packed right now,” said Lori Kearse, a local resident traveling to Florida for the holidays. “You have to get here very early. There’s no parking spaces anywhere, and there are a lot of people all over the place. They say two hours, but I say really two hours and 45 minutes.”

Airport officials also advise travelers to prepare for longer wait times at ticket counters, security checkpoints, taxi lines, and other services.

For help navigating what to bring, and not to bring before you get to TSA, download the "MyTSA" app.

To avoid terminal crowds, travelers can use “remote bag drop” services to check luggage before arriving at the airport. These locations are listed on the airport’s website and in terminals.

Heavy traffic is also expected on the way to the airport, as air travel is up 2% compared to last year and nearly 11% higher than in 2019, according to AAA.

If you are looking to see what the current status of TSA lines, and ticketing, Harry Reid officials recommend looking at their social media pages on X, Facebook, and Instagram at LAS Airport.