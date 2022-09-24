Torah recovered after being stolen from Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being missing since June 12 a Torah has been recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

Previously, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a grand larceny at a hotel property located in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Detectives said that a victim left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue.

The Torah was left in the convention room since June 8, and then it was taken by an unknown individual on June 12th according to police.

LVMPD

LVMPD

Friday, Las Vegas police returned the artifact to its rightful owner. However, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a White male adult, 25-35 years old, about 5’11” to 6’2”, last seen wearing a black hat, a green shirt, and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked by police to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling Convention Center Patrol Detectives by calling 702 828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.