Caught on camera: Las Vegas police continue to search for religious artifact.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has yet to locate a stolen religious artifact or identified the suspect who stole it since June 13.

Police are asking for help in locating the artifact or identifying the suspect who stole it.

Police said officers responded to a grand larceny at a hotel property located in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Detectives said that a victim left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue.

The Torah was left in the convention room since June 8, and then it was taken by an unknown individual on June 12th according to police.

The suspect is described as a White male adult, 25-35 years old, about 5’11” to 6’2”, last seen wearing a black hat, a green shirt, and dark colored pants.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked by police to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling Convention Center Patrol Detectives by calling 702 828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.