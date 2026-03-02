Timeline, budget for 1 October 'Forever One' memorial under review; changes expected Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The timeline and budget for the Forever One Memorial, honoring the 58 victims of the 1 October mass shooting, are under review, with organizers set to formally announce changes Monday.

The memorial is planned for a two-acre site on Las Vegas Boulevard, where 58 lives were lost during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. Nearly nine years later, plans for a permanent memorial continue to evolve.

Alyssa Bethencourt follows up on the status of the Forever One memorial:

According to the Vegas Strong Fund, at least $22 million has been raised so far. That includes:



$5 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

$10 million from Clark County

A $5 million pledge from MGM Resorts International, along with the donation of the two-acre memorial site

$1 million pledged from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

More than $1 million from community donations

In October, organizers estimated the total cost at roughly $40 million. In a statement to Channel 13, they shared that project updates prompted a review of the total cost, which is still being finalized.

Organizers have said the goal is to open the memorial by the day that marks 10 years since the shooting. Committee Chair Jan Jones Blackhurst emphasized the memorial as a reflection of the community's commitment.

"Building this memorial is something of joy. It's something of remembrance. It's a proof point that Las Vegas is a community that we are all proud to call home," Jones Blackhurst said previously.

When we spoke with Jones Blackhurst in September, she expressed confidence in the timeline.

"We're still expecting to open the memorial on the 10th anniversary," Jones Blackhurst said. "We're working aggressively and collaboratively towards that end. We have every belief that it will happen."

For survivors and families, the night of October 1, 2017, is never far away.

"I was there with her, sorry. I just keep thinking, what more could I have done? It's not an easy day for us," said Malcolm Bissember.

For others, the memorial represents a dedication to those who were lost.

"It's a dedication for all the victims of this event. Our family, my parents, should have not buried my sister this early," Bissember said.

A spokesperson says survivors and victims' families are being notified about the updated timeline and budget ahead of Monday's announcement. We will continue to follow what those changes mean for the planned 2027 opening.

