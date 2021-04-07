'Tiger King' Jeff Lowe expected to appear in Vegas courtroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning, Jeff Lowe is expected to appear before a judge after missing his last court date here in Las Vegas.

Lowe, who was featured in the Netflix docu-series "Tiger King," is accused of illegally using animals to make money.

Last month his attorney told the judge he couldn't make it to court because he was in the hospital.

The judge has asked for proof and today he could issue a bench warrant for Lowe.

