Jeff Lowe of 'Tiger Fame' fails to show up in Las Vegas court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jeff Lowe of “Tiger King” fame was scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday. However, he was not there.

Lowe was convicted in 2018 of illegally using animals to make money in the Las Vegas valley.

Prosecutors say that Lowe would bring tigers to Las Vegas and sell photo ops and sneak animals into suites on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lowe agreed in 2018 to stay out of trouble as part of the deal he made to avoid jail.

Since then, the U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended his license for an animal park in Oklahoma and banned him from exhibiting big cats, bears, primates and other USDA-regulated species.

The City of Las Vegas contends that the USA complaint amounts to him failing to stay out of trouble.

His previous hearings were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, his lawyer claimed that Lowe was sick and in the hospital.

The judge in the case said that he wants proof that Lowe is in the hospital and that his lawyer’s word is not enough.

There will be another hearing in 2 weeks on April 7.

