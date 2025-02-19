Tickets are now on sale for Universal Horror Unleashed, set to open this August in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets are now on sale for Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round terrifying, entertainment experience filled with screams and nightmarish spectacle, set to open this August in Las Vegas.

We told you about the walls going up back in 2023 around AREA15, the soon-to-be bustling Vegas Immersive District, and now you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the world of monsters on Aug. 14 with four new haunted houses with original stories.

Experience encounters with the legendary Universal Monsters, demonic possession at Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, escaping the clutches of Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre and a new original story through desiccated farmland with Scarecrow: The Reaping.

When you’re not screaming, enjoy some food and drinks at the themed bars and concessions, and a retail location with merchandise.

Tickets can be purchased online at UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com with price options ranging from $69 to $99 for unlimited access. Nevada residents get a discounted one-time general admission ticket price at $59.



