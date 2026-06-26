Thunderbirds to hold flyover ahead of Battle for Vegas charity baseball game

Battle For Vegas will kick off Saturday evening with a special flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The flyover is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and will serve as the official start of the evening's festivities.

The flyover is part of the America250 celebration, honoring Southern Nevada's role in America's story and commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.

Las Vegas Ballpark is one of ten landmarks and neighborhoods across the Las Vegas Valley participating in the community-wide celebration.

The patriotic kickoff sets the stage for another star-studded edition of Battle For Vegas, with the official rosters for the seventh annual event now finalized.



Team Reilly Smith will feature current Vegas Golden Knights players Carter Hart, Adin Hill, Shea Theodore, Keegan Kolesar, Trevor Connelly, Braeden Bowman, William Karlsson, and Alexander Holtz, along with former Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.



will feature current Vegas Golden Knights players Carter Hart, Adin Hill, Shea Theodore, Keegan Kolesar, Trevor Connelly, Braeden Bowman, William Karlsson, and Alexander Holtz, along with former Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. Team Brock Bowers will include current Las Vegas Raiders players Eric Stokes, Mike Washington, Keyron Crawford, Kwity Paye, Jack Bech, Jalen Nailor, a Bishop Gorman alumnus, and Jonah Laulu, a Centennial High School alumnus. Also joining Team Bowers is former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison, the franchise's all-time leading tackler and current lead radio color analyst.

Adding to the festivities, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter will perform the National Anthem before taking the field as a member of Team Reilly.

Proceeds from the 2026 event will benefit the Battle For Vegas Foundation and its community partners, including Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, among other local organizations.

Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by a Home Run Derby presented by the Athletics at 7 p.m., and first pitch at 8 p.m.