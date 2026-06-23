Thunderbirds set to fly over Las Vegas, Hoover Dam as part of America250 celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What's a celebration of America's milestone birthday without the Ambassadors in Blue?

As part of Southern Nevada's ongoing America250 celebration, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are partnering to present a special flyover across Las Vegas and Hoover Dam on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The event will honor Southern Nevada's role in America's story and celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

"Las Vegas is a city built on bringing people together for extraordinary experiences," said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA. "The Thunderbirds are part of our community's story, and their hometown flyover will create an unforgettable moment as we continue celebrating America's 250th anniversary throughout Southern Nevada."

Known as "America's Team" and "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the Thunderbirds are conducting the flyover to honor their hometown and celebrate Southern Nevada's role in the nation's history.

"It’s an incredible honor for the Thunderbirds to fly over our hometown this weekend,” said Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar, Thunderbird 1, Commander/Leader. “As America marks 250 years, we’re proud to celebrate alongside our community and reflect on the freedom, service, and unity that define who we are as a nation."

The route will include several landmarks and neighborhoods spanning the Las Vegas Valley, culminating with a flight over Hoover Dam, where a 45,000-square-foot American flag and nightly patriotic lighting display continue through July 4.

