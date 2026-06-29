Thunderbirds to fly over Hoover Dam, massive American flag ahead of DC trip for America 250

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — If you missed the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying over the Las Vegas valley this past weekend as part of America 250 celebrations, you have yet another chance to catch them.

The F-16 fighter jets are set to fly over the Hoover Dam — and a massive American flag on display — Tuesday at 9 a.m. ahead of their trip to Washington, D.C., for the Salute to America 250 festivities.

High winds forced the 45,000-square-foot flag to be taken down ahead of the Thunderbirds flyover on Saturday, but is back on display for the latest flyover. The flag is 300 feet wide by 150 feet tall.

WATCH | Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Strip as part of America 250:

Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas, Hoover Dam as part of America250 celebration

During Saturday's show of patriotism across the valley, the Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas Strip, the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, Lone Mountain, Las Vegas Ballpark, Red Rock Canyon, Mt. Charleston and the Hoover Dam before returning to Nellis Air Force Base.

The Thunderbirds shared video Monday showing the pilots' perspectives during the flyovers: