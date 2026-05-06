LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the most recent 'Map the Meal Gap' study, 16% of Clark County lacks adequate access to the food they need.

"Right now, there's more than 377,000 individuals struggling with hunger here in Southern Nevada," said Will Edwards, philanthropy officer for Three Square.

More than 133,000 of those individuals are children, whose parents don't know where the family's next meal will come from.

WATCH | Here's what Three Square is hoping to do about that:

Three Square Food Bank launches annual campaign to feed thousands of Southern Nevada children

"Children, they have to have food, they have to have nutrition in order to grow properly, in order to be able to concentrate in school," Edwards said.

It's just one of the reasons Three Square has once again launched their annual Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign, a community initiative to help provide food to children facing hunger in Southern Nevada.

It's a feeling Edwards knows all too well.

"I was also food insecure when I was a child. There was no frills, there was no extras, there was nothing of that nature," Edwards said. "And even right before I came here to Las Vegas, I lived in New York City, and I worked, but it was so hard I couldn't make ends meet. I was trying to figure it out. I did not know that there were food banks. I did not know there were organizations that could help us. So that drives me to get the word out, to raise funds to make sure that we can still provide access to food here in Southern Nevada."

If you're able to help Three Square reach its goal of providing food relief to children in our area, you can donate to the campaign through May 31.

Every dollar donated provides six meals, with every cent going towards the organization's childhood nutrition program.

If you have the means, you can donate by visiting Three Square's website here.