Three Square Food Bank announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Restaurant Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Restaurant Week is set to return in 2024.

The 12-day event allows restaurants across southern Nevada to create special menus and dishes that are sold to raise money for Three Square Food Bank.

"Las Vegas Restaurant Week has a tremendous impact on the hundreds of thousands of neighbors who don't always know where their next meal is coming from," said Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "That's why we get so thrilled about this event every year. It's about celebrating our city's incredible food and beverage industry, but also helping those who need it most."

This year's event is scheduled to run from June 3 through June 14.

While participating restaurants for 2024 haven't been announced yet, previous participating restaurants include Amalfi by Bobby Flay, the Golden Steer Steakhouse, Mon Ami Gabi, Flight Club, Freed's Bakery, and The Coffee Class. Three Square officials said about two weeks before Las Vegas Restaurant Week begins, you can visit RestaurantWeekLV.org to see a list of participating restaurants and special promotions.

Prix fixe menus are offered at participating restaurants with price points ranging from $20 to $120. A fixed portion of the meal's cost goes to Three Square.

Last year's event raised over $200,000 and 232 restaurants and food service businesses participated, including 57 first-time participants. According to Three Square, the funds allowed them to provide about 664,347 meals to more than 274,000 valley residents who are food insecure.