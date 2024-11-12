Thousands support veterans during annual parade in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sea of red, white, and blue was draped across Downtown Las Vegas Monday. Thousands of locals came out to show their support, honoring our veterans during the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade.

“To see everybody out here today, it’s amazing, the support is really overwhelming and emotional," said Sandra Dubuc, the wife of an Army and Air Force veteran.

Dubuc says she wishes this support to veterans was shown year-round.

“I honestly don’t think that veterans get enough acknowledgment and also the families who support them," Dubuc said.

Days like this put a smile on Dubuc's face, seeing the community's support for past and present veterans.

Dubuc was joined by thousands of veterans, their friends and families, and so many more locals supporting those in our military.

Ryan: Do you feel that support, do you feel that recognition for your service?

"Oh yeah, strong support, I really enjoy it," said U.S. Army Veteran Manuel Perez.

“We all gave some, some gave all as the old saying goes, so it’s really gratifying to hear people say they appreciate that," said Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) Post 983 Commander Larry Brower.

VFW is a national organization helping veterans and their families.

Veterans young and old, marching bands, bikers, military vehicles through the years, several floats, and more made their way down 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas between Garces Avenue and Stewart Avenue. The parade lasted more than two hours.

This was more than just a Veterans Day parade.

Veterans Action Group is one of the main nonprofit organizations putting this parade together. They work with all local veterans groups like VFW raising money for veteran events and services across our valley.

“We all pull together, we all try to do what we can for veterans and their families," Brower said.

WATCH | Woman places 14k flags to honor fallen soldiers in Southern Nevada

All the money made from the parade goes directly back to these services.

VFW says this is one of their largest fundraisers every year, allowing them to help fund their services.

If you'd like to see the services these veteran organizations offer and what your money will go towards if you donate, click here.

