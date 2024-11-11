Cub scouts honor veterans in Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Veterans Day approaches, Las Vegas is gearing up to honor its heroes, and the younger generation is stepping up to show their gratitude.

This Monday, 20 Cub Scouts will march in the downtown Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade with veterans, community leaders, and local groups.

Among them are Benjamin and Abraham Jacobs, twin six-year-olds who are sons of KTNV photographer Hanna Jacobs, making this tribute even more special for the Channel 13 family.

Benjamin and Abraham, and their fellow Cub Scouts have spent recent weeks preparing for the parade by learning flag-folding techniques and practicing their marching. For the young scouts, it’s a meaningful opportunity to learn about patriotism and pay tribute to those who served.

Abraham shared his excitement for the event, saying, “I’m excited to walk with the veterans and celebrate them.”

Both boys are part of Scouting America, and their Cub Scout leader, Heather Morehouse, explained that participation in the parade is a way to instil values of respect and gratitude in the scouts. “What we want to instil in our scouts is that veterans are keeping us safe. They’re the reason we can enjoy Cub Scouts, go to school, and express how we feel,” she said.

Benjamin shared how special wearing his Cub Scout uniform feels, noting, “I feel very important when I wear my uniform.” He and Abraham also proudly displayed the patches on their uniforms, including the United States of America patch, Boy Scouts of America patch, the Las Vegas patch, and the Pack 800 patch.

Morehouse emphasized how meaningful the event is for both the scouts and the veterans, particularly as many of the scouts had family members who served. “Every year, we participate in the Veterans Day parade to thank all our veterans. This is a great way for our scouts to give back, especially those with family members who served.”

The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will be held on Monday, starting at 10 a.m. at Fourth Street and Garces Avenue. This family-friendly event promises to be a memorable celebration of patriotism, unity, and appreciation for those who have selflessly served.