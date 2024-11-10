Community comes together to celebrate Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Veterans Day just a few days away, the City of Henderson is honoring the brave women and men who sacrificed to protect and serve our country early.

It held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday morning.

"Veterans Day and ceremonies such of this bring me back to the day and reason why I really felt it was important to step up as a young woman and young nurse and serve our country," said Carole Turner, who served in the United States Nurse Core.

Dozens came together to honor, reflect on and thank all the service members who selflessly served the USA, including Turner. She was in the United States Air Force Nurse Corps from 1973 to 1975.

This was her first time attending the ceremony in Henderson.

"It just reinforces the fact that my service and my contribution to the safety and security of our country continues to be important," said Turner. "Although, I served 50 years ago, this helps me get back into the moment and to respect the service that not only I made and sacrifices, but all those that were honored today. It's uplifting and it's humbling."

During the ceremony, the names added to the Henderson Memorial Wall were presented, veterans’ organizations were recognized, colours were presented, and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra performed a special musical performance.

"Use this weekend, not only today, but this entire weekend, to step back, take a pause and think about the relevance of ceremonies like this. It's not something that should be taken lightly, it should be revered and respected," said Turner. "I just want people across, not only Henderson, Clark County but throughout the country to step up, stand up and say, 'yes, we applaud your service,' and not just a token, 'thank you for your service,' but show up as well."

At the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, dozens of volunteers like Gwen Lafond paid tribute to the fallen heroes by placing roughly 14,000 American flags by each grave.

"I was moved yesterday when I heard the plea for everybody to come help," said Lafond.

Lafond said her father-- a master sergeant in the Air Force--was laid to rest at the cemetery, and it was especially important for her to help out.

"My dad has been here for almost 20 years. My mom and brother we just placed here in July, so very meaningful for us."

She says it was moving to see the community honor our veterans.

"We are all on America's side," said Lafond.

Organizers said the American flags will be taken down right after Veterans Day.

If you would like to help, you can show up at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City around 12:30 am.

