This is what MLK Day means to Southern Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas was full of life Monday as the community came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many gathered to come and see the 43rd annual MLK Birthday Parade, and Channel 13 was there with live coverage with this year's parade theme being "Living the Dream: Honoring The Past, Embracing The Future."

FULL PARADE: 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade live from downtown Las Vegas

Monday's celebrations marked another successful MLK Birthday Parade with more than 200 different entries. Many people I spoke to told me this is such an important day and a critical event in Southern Nevada.

"Everybody is out here, and if you look around, you don't just see one color. You see whites, Blacks, all people celebrating this memorial, so it's a wonderful time," one attendee said.

Floats, performances, motorcycles and marching bands like Legacy High School — this parade had it all! Families lined the streets, kids waved their flags and the music had everyone moving... including me!

"I am really happy we are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. as a national holiday," a parade-goer told me.

From dancing to riding in a carriage with this year's Miss Black Nevada, I got to experience it all. One local told me she's been coming to this parade for almost 33 years, making it a cherished tradition.

"At first, I used to start by being in the parade every year, but now that I can watch my kids be in the parade, it's just so wonderful," she said.

Another local told me it helps him remember what MLK did for us. "Being out here and seeing everyone come together is amazing," he said.

It's more than just a parade — it's Southern Nevada's way of honoring Dr. King's legacy and the values he stood for.

When I asked locals what their favorite part of the parade was, this is what they had to say:



"The fact that people still remember the sacrifices and the suffering, and so many people are coming out from various industries. It's just an exciting time."

"This is so special. I come out every year just to see all the locals, all the people that support this wonderful parade."

A celebration of unity, tradition and the dream that continues to inspire generations. The parade has come so far since starting with just 13 entries in 1982.