Annual Tech Summit in Las Vegas inspires students in lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students from across the country, including right here in the Las Vegas Valley, will gather at the Las Vegas City Council Chambers for an immersive tech experience as the annual Tech Summit marks its seventh year on Friday,

The event, designed to make a difference for hundreds of young minds, is bringing high schools students together as part of the week’s celebrations leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Martin Luther King was all about 'I have a dream.' Today is only possible because of the countless people whose shoulders we stand on," said student Meahel Pitr. "We’re here at City Hall with the blessing of our new mayor, Shelley Berkley, and so many individuals came together to make this happen for us."

For more information on the Tech Summit and how to get involved, visit thetechqueen.com.