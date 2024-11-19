This East Las Vegas affordable housing project will be the largest in state history

LAS VEGAS (KTKV) — Two years ago, we told you about an initiative to turn Las Vegas golf clubs into affordable housing developments for Southern Nevada.

Progress is already underway for the Royal Links Golf Club, but Desert Pines was still looking for developers as of our last report.

Now, through new financing from the State Infrastructure Bank, a partnership between the nonprofit Urban Strategies and developer McCormack Baron Salazar will helm the project.

RELATED STORY | Federal officials sell land to Clark County for affordable housing project

The bank approved $25 million to kick off the first phase of infrastructure for the Desert Pines Redevelopment Project, making this the largest affordable housing project in the state's history.

“Nevadans deserve ample access to affordable and attainable housing options, and I’m proud to support the largest affordable housing project in Nevada history through the State Infrastructure Bank,” said Governor Joe Lombardo.

“Through projects like this, we’re helping secure the next generation of Nevada homeownership.”

WATCH | Developers turn to golf clubs to build housing projects in Las Vegas

Developers turn to golf clubs to build housing projects in Las Vegas

What will the project consist of?

The state said the first phase of the Desert Pines redevelopment will cost around $57.3 million, and $450 million overall.

Once complete, the community will have 1,082 affordable multi-family homes and 280 market-rate homes. In addition to housing units, residents can also expect:



A 10,000 square-foot community center

A 10,000 square-foot early education center

A 30,000 square-foot job training center

75,000 square-feet of commercial space

Job growth

According to a release from the Nevada State Treasurer's Office, the master-planned community will support East Las Vegas with nearly 1,400 new homes and close to 7,400 jobs for the community.

“Nevada is in the midst of a housing crisis, and we are doing everything we can at the State-level to build more affordable places for families to live,” said Treasurer Zach Conine.

Local News How you can turn your dream of being a Las Vegas homeowner into a reality Abel Garcia

Worker protections

The state said the redevelopment will have the strongest worker protections ever utilized in Nevada. According to state documents, the project will be required to:

Utilize a Project Labor Agreement

Hire at least 50% of local Nevada residents for the construction and development of the project;

Pay the state prevailing wage rates to all workers on the project;

Ensure that 15% of all workers on the project are registered apprentices;

Prioritize the hiring of disadvantaged workers on the project; and

We can expect more than 1,000 jobs created specifically for the first phase of the redevelopment project, according to the treasurer's office. Overall, the state said we can expect 2,475 direct construction jobs and 4,905 supplier and induced jobs.

WATCH | Is it better to buy or rent right now? Here is what we found