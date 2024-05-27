Clark County setting aside $66 million for affordable housing projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are setting aside even more money to address the affordable housing crisis across the valley.

Earlier this month, commissioners approved over $66 million in funds to go towards constructing and rehabilitating affordable housing units for low to extremely low-income residents.

The latest round of funding will go towards nine projects, which will create 1,273 units. Eight of those projects have committed to providing at least 10% of their units to those with the lowest incomes in our community, which is people making $20,000 to $28,000 a year.

Some of those projects include:



Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada (CLSN) will develop 390 units for very low-income families and 194 units for seniors.

A 192-unit project will provide affordable housing for seniors as part of a partnership between McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. and the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

NRP Lone Star Development will build 105 units to provide affordable housing for families with 30% to 60% Area Median Income.

A 35-unit project will be built in Laughlin to provide 36 units to low-income seniors.

According to Ovation Development, which is working with CLSN, they're working on two developments. One will be located near Bruner Avenue and S. Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas.



The second development will be located in West Henderson on Bureau of Land Management land near S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Larson Lane.

"Every Ovation project begins with our commitment to the steadfast belief that everyone, regardless of income, deserves a quality home that helps to strengthen individuals, families and community," said Alan Molasky, Chairman and founder of Ovation Development Corporation. "We are grateful for the trust put in us by Clark County and we do not take this responsibility lightly. This trust is a testament to the incredible work of the entire Ovation/CLSN team and the positive impact we continue to make in our community in our mission to help address Southern Nevada's critical shortage of affordable housing."

According to Ovation, they have seven additional affordable housing projects in the pipeline. By 2028, company officials said they anticipate adding an additional 1,500 affordable residences to low-income residents across Southern Nevada, including families, seniors, and those who are employed but unable to find affordable housing.

In 2022, the Board of County Commissioners created the Welcome Home Program and Clark County Community Housing Fund. Since then, over $200 million has been approved for over 36 housing developments across Southern Nevada.

You can see the locations of those projects below and can learn more here.

Clark County

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there is a shortage of 78,218 rentals units in Nevada for extremely low income renters.