Clark County setting aside additional $70 million for affordable housing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are continuing to look at ways to help with the affordable housing crisis in the valley.

On Wednesday, the county said another $70 million has been set aside for the Welcome Home program. They said this year, the program will use $20 million towards permanent supportive housing developments for the most vulnerable people in our community. They added $50 million will be used towards permanent affordable rental housing.

"Clark County continues to make historic investments in affordable housing through our Welcome Home program because we know the need in our community is great and availability in our current housing market is limited," said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. "We know these developments do not come along quickly but we are focused on permanent solutions for our region and these investments help us to achieve this goal."

The Welcome Home program was originally created in April 2022. Since then, county officials have allocated $120 million in funding to build or maintain 3,000 housing units.

Funding from the program are also being used to create a community land trust that could allow up to 150 families to buy homes. County officials said it's needed and they believe there is currently a shortage of more than 85,000 homes for residents that are considered extremely low-income and very low income, which means earning less than $37,500 a year.

According to the county's website, the county expects to request proposals from developers this year and open applications for home buyers in 2024 and 2025.

