Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County approves $120M for affordable housing projects

According to the Clark County Office of Communications &amp; Strategy, the funding will support the construction of 2,139 new housing units, plus the rehabilitation of 967 existing units.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 19:01:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners approved roughly $120 million to create over 3,100 homes for low-income families and seniors.

According to the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy, the funding will support the construction of 2,139 new housing units, plus the rehabilitation of 967 existing units.

The approved funds include $12.5 million for 276 new apartments for seniors near the intersection of Decatur and Rome boulevards, $12 million to rehabilitate 237 units in the Desert Rose Apartments near North 28th Street and Charleston Boulevard, and $4 million for 176 new apartments for families at 4000 E. Desert Inn Road Clark County officials say.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH