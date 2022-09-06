Clark County approves $120M for affordable housing projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners approved roughly $120 million to create over 3,100 homes for low-income families and seniors.

According to the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy, the funding will support the construction of 2,139 new housing units, plus the rehabilitation of 967 existing units.

The approved funds include $12.5 million for 276 new apartments for seniors near the intersection of Decatur and Rome boulevards, $12 million to rehabilitate 237 units in the Desert Rose Apartments near North 28th Street and Charleston Boulevard, and $4 million for 176 new apartments for families at 4000 E. Desert Inn Road Clark County officials say.