Third Whataburger location proposed for Henderson, city records show

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Fans of Whataburger in Las Vegas, you may be getting another location in the valley.

Recent filings with the Henderson Planning Commission staff review outline plans to build a new double-lane drive-thru location near downtown along Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street, alongside other commercial properties.

If built, this Whataburger would become the third location in the entire state.

Last year, Whataburger returned to Las Vegas with the opening of its first location on the Las Vegas Strip, adjoining the Waldorf Astoria. Months later, a second location was proposed for east Las Vegas.

Many fans of the Texas-based burger chain may remember seeing the white and orange stripes in the valley decades ago along places like Flamingo Road, Nellis Boulevard or Decatur Boulevard to name a few.

The fast food restaurant chain is popular for their "just like you like it" slogan, and cooking up prominent items such as the Double Meat Whataburger, Patty Melts, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, rotating milkshake flavors and crispy french fries (we also can't forget about the Spicy Ketchup).

This location is still in its planning phases, so there is no estimation on when, or if, the new location will be built.

