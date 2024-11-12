East Las Vegas — you may be getting the second Whataburger location in town

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Texas burger chain with its Orange-layered W logo is planning to open a second location in Las Vegas.

Whataburger developers submitted documents to the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission— proposing their new restaurant to sit on the west side of Nellis Boulevard and south of Walnut Avenue.



New to this location— a drive-through wrapping around the 3,300 square-foot building.

Earlier this year, the chain brought a 24/7 two-story restaurant to the Strip, making it the 15th state that Whataburger operates in and the brand's westernmost location to date.

This location will be the second in the whole state, with both in Las Vegas.

The planning commission is set to consider the proposed Whataburger at Tuesday's meeting.

Channel 13 will have the latest updates as more becomes available.