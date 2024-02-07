Whataburger, Parry's Pizzeria now open on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two new restaurants have officially opened their doors on the Las Vegas Strip, just in time for the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Whataburger and Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse welcomed their first visitors. The two-story restaurant housing both restaurants is next to the Waldorf Astoria.

Whataburgers menu will feature burgers and Dr. Pepper shakes while Parry's will have New York-style pizza with 14 unique pizzas, chicken wings, coctails, and 120 beers on draft.

"As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip," Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said. "We're excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers 'just the way they like it.'"

This will be the 15th state that Whataburger operates in and this location will be the brand's westernmost location to date. They will be open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. As for Parry's, the Las Vegas location will mark the brand's first restaurant in Nevada.