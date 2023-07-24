Whataburger coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Texas favorite Whataburger is bringing their delicious food to the Las Vegas Strip this fall.

According to the restaurant chain, the two-story restaurant will be alongside Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse, which will be adjoining the Waldorf Astoria.

"As the city that never sleeps and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip," said Ed Nelson, the Whataburger President and CEO. "We're excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it."

Company officials said they're planning on hiring 210 local employees to work at the restaurant.

Whataburger executives said with this location, the restaurant has now expanded and operates in 15 states.