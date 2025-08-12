LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Desert Oasis High School, a four-legged staff member is helping students navigate the challenges of a new school year.

Dixie, a certified therapy dog, works alongside her handler Stephanie Zimmerman to provide emotional support to students who need it most.

I took a trip to Desert Oasis High to meet Dixie and learn more about how she helps students there.

Therapy dog helps students manage back-to-school stress at Desert Oasis High School

The specially trained canine has become an essential part of the school's approach to student mental health, offering comfort without saying a single word.

"It feels easy, you know, she's just calm," says freshman Ray Eulalia.

While most dogs spend their days napping and going for walks, Dixie's schedule is filled with purpose. She's trained to read body language, respond to emotions, and provide comfort to anyone experiencing stress or anxiety.

"I can think of a couple students who didn't say boo to me all year, and all of a sudden I bring Dixie in and they're standing by me petting her, talking, talking, and it's amazing what she does to bring out the personality of the kids," Zimmerman said.

For many students, Dixie represents more than just a friendly face in the hallway — she's a crucial emotional support during difficult times.

"It's honestly a relief, and it's like a weight off my shoulders because high school can be pretty rough," junior Emma Ramirez explained.

Dixie isn't just there for cuddles, although there are plenty of those. As a trained service dog, she knows when to step in, offering calm in the middle of chaos.

"I'm not really sure what I would do if I wouldn't have an outlet like Dixie," Ramirez said. "I think I'd be pretty lost. I know it's crazy how much a dog can do, but you'd be surprised."

The challenges of high school can be overwhelming for many teenagers, with pressures coming from multiple directions.

"Some of the hardships would definitely be stress, anxiety and some overwhelming situations, whether that's to do with friends, family, academics. It definitely builds up with time," Ramirez explains.

While the start of a new school year brings excitement, it can also trigger anxiety. Dixie is transforming those first-week jitters into smiles while quietly supporting students' mental health.

Eulalia told me it calms him immediately when he starts to pet Dixie

"If you don't feel like talking about your feelings to anyone, I feel like if you just wanna be comforted, it could be nice to have something like a dog to be there for you."

