LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that filing for federal, state and local office has closed, we know who is facing off with whom in the June 9 primary elections.

The result of these contests will determine who moves on to the general election on Nov. 3.

WATCH| Steve Sebelius has the latest on top primaries to watch in 2026

The top 13 primaries to watch in 2026

And this year, there's plenty of intraparty confrontation from the top of the ballot to the bottom.

Here's are 13 top primaries for 2026:

1. Democratic governor

Attorney General Aaron Ford made clear early his intention to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in a race most pundits believe will be close.

But before he can take on the governor, Ford first has to overcome a challenge from Washoe County Commission Chairwoman Alexis Hill.

Hill has built her campaign on a populist economic message, especially targeting government giveaways to film studios and sports stadiums. She's released a detailed economic development plan that studiously avoids such handouts.

Ford has rolled out an affordability plan of his own, focusing on housing and health care so far. A section on energy is up next.

Ford has a large fundraising advantage, but Hill has repeatedly visited Southern Nevada for town halls, showing hers is not just a protest candidacy.

2. Democratic attorney general

Probably the most powerhouse primary on the ballot, this race pits Nevada state Treasurer Zach Conine against state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. Both are accomplished politicians, albeit with different experience.

Cannizzaro is a former Clark County prosecutor and has practiced civil law since leaving the district attorney's office. Like Conine, she's a graduate of the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

Conine has not practiced criminal law (although he's a member of the state bar, as is required to run for attorney general). But he does have the advantage of having won two statewide races and administered a staff at the treasurer's office, which is an essential skill in the job he's seeking.

Both Cannizzaro and Conine are seen by Democrats as potential governor material in the future, especially if Lombardo gets re-elected and serves his second and final term.

3. Republican attorney general

Things are also competitive on the Republican side of the attorney general's race.

Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian — who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate, Congress, U.S. Senate and secretary of state before winning his Northern Nevada seat — filed early in the race. He showed prodigious fundraising as well, posting a report in January that showed more than $386,000 raised with $340,000 on hand.

He's facing establishment candidate Adriana Guzman Fralick, until recently the chairwoman of the state's Cannabis Compliance Board. She also worked as an general counsel to former Gov. Jim Gibbons and was a prosecutor in Carson City.

She raised nearly $200,000, according to January reports, and had $175,000 cash on hand. She's been endorsed by Lombardo.

4. Republican 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has fended off GOP challengers since first winning the office in 2018. This year, she may face a familiar foe.

Republican Dr. Jeff Gunter, a former ambassador to Iceland in President Donald Trump's first term, has filed for the seat. Gunter ran for U.S. Senate in 2024, but lost to Sam Brown in the primary.

Marty O'Donnell, a composer behind the music on video games such as Halo and Destiny, ran against Lee in 2024, coming in fourth in the Republican primary.

There are two other Republicans in the race as well, Tera Anderson and Aury Nagy.

5. State Senate District 2

Incumbent state Sen. Edgar Flores — a former four-term assemblyman first elected to the Senate in 2022 — was arrested Sept. 12 on DUI charges, and blood tests later showed he was above the legal limit. He pled no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge, which will eventually be removed from his record if he complies with court requirements.

But the charge upended Flores's re-election plans in his safe Democratic district, with a nearly 3:1 advantage over the GOP.

Enter North Las Vegas Councilman (and appointed Clark County School District trustee) Isaac Barron, who filed on the last day to challenge Flores's re-election. No Republican filed in the district, so the winner of the Democratic primary will win the seat.

6. Clark County Commission District E

Former assemblyman, state senator and Clark County Commissioner Richard "Tick" Segerblom is running for his third and final term on the powerful county board. And for the third time, he's being challenged by Marco Hernandez.

Hernandez ran when Segerblom was first elected in 2018 , losing narrowly 51% to 49%. Four years later, Hernandez ran for Segerblom's seat as a nonpartisan, garnering just 8%.

This year, he's running again as a Democrat. There are also three Republicans and a Nevada Green Party member seeking the seat.

7. Clark County Commission District F

One of the most crowded primaries on the ballot, this race features six Democrats, two Republicans and two nonpartisans vying for the seat left open when incumbent Justin Jones decided not to seek re-election.

Republican Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, who has been endorsed by Lombardo, has accused her Republican rival, businessman Albert Mack, of supporting Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, and a photoshopped picture of Mack and Clinton together appears on billboards in the district.

Mack has responded with a photoshopped billboard of his own, showing him hanging out with Elvis and a space alien. A PAC has also fielded billboards claiming Kasama supported former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. when she was in charge of a Realtor's PAC.

The winner of that race will take on one of the sextet of Democrats seeking the seat: Minjia Yan, Michael Wall, Minddie Lloyd, Serena Kumar, Lenna Hovanessian or Sebastian Crawford.

Two nonpartisans are also in the race and will go directly to the November ballot — Brian Baron and former Republican state Sen. Becky Harris. District F has the highest number of registered nonpartisan voters than any other commission district.

8. Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents District 5

Regent Patrick Boylan caught criticism in 2024 over comments he made about transgender athletes in college sports, rejecting a student outcry and calls for his resignation. Despite the controversy, he's seeking a second six-year term on the board that oversees Nevada's universities and colleges.

But the race has attracted a high profile challenger: Mo Denis, a former assemblyman and state senator who got his start in politics by serving in the Parent Teacher Association.

9. Henderson City Council, Ward 3

Secret recordings. Indictments. Censures. The usually staid city of Henderson has been rocked by controversy in recent weeks, mostly centered around Councilwoman Carrie Cox, who faces charges for allegedly secretly recording a fellow council member's conversation.

Cox is seeking re-election to a four-year term, but faces a challenge from three other people: Jennifer Atlas, who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2024; Nevada State Board of Education member Annette Dawson Owens; and Leroy Hood.

Owens has been endorsed by Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero.

10. Henderson Mayor

Speaking of Romero, she's also running for re-election, facing four other candidates, most notably former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick, who was fired under Romero's administration and blames the city for her termination.

But the list doesn't end there: Adam Price, chairman of the Henderson Democratic Club, has entered the race, along with Angeles Scorsetti and Andrew "Your Boy Rue" Ramirez, whose full nickname will appear on ballots.

11. Las Vegas Council, Ward 6

Unlike her council colleague Francis Oh Palenske, who drew no opponent, incumbent Nancy Brune is facing two candidates in her bid for a second four-year term.

She'll face Steve Grammas, the outgoing head of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the officers' union for Metro Police. Grammas is known for endorsing President Donald Trump in 2024, and Trump made a special visit to the PPA offices during a September 2024 visit to Las Vegas.

Addiction recovery specialist David Marlon is also competing in the ward. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the primary, the two top-vote getters will proceed to the general election.

12. North Las Vegas Mayor

Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown will hand over the reins to a successor after just a single term in office because of term limits (she previously served on the city council). Two major candidates are vying to replace her: Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno and incumbent Councilman Scott Black.

Monroe-Moreno decided to forego a final term in the Assembly — where she served as chair of the Ways & Means Committee — to run for the local government post. Black joined the council in 2017 at the urging of former Mayor John Lee, who left the city to mount an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2024.

Henry Thorns, Zaire Langdon and Gary Bouchard round out the list of candidates for mayor.

13. Congressional District 2

In a surprise move, longtime Northern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei announced his retirement from Congress, sparking a scramble to replace him. Some prominent names — former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, state Sen. Ira Hansen, former U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown — took a pass on running in the safe Republican district.

The eventual list of candidates runs to 27 names. Most prominent are former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer, who most recently headed the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

David Flippo, who was originally running in Congressional District 4, switched to the 2nd District after Amodei's announcement. He's got the endorsement of the Conservative Political Action Committee, Turning Point USA, the conservative group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

On the Democratic side, former Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson has declared her candidacy, and left her job as chief of staff to the attorney general's office to run. Greg Kidd, who ran for the seat previously as a nonpartisan, is running as a Democrat this year.