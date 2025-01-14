The 'Quademic' of contagious viruses in the valley and what you can do to stay healthy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's not just the flu season anymore — it's everything season.

From RSV to COVID-19, and even Norovirus, Southern Nevada is dealing with a lot of contagious viruses right now.

One patient tells me the strain of influenza circulating in our valley is "no joke."

“I lost my voice, laryngitis, sore throat, that nasty cough," Laura Justice said, and the list of symptoms goes on. "Three weeks, body aches."

She told me she got the flu before Christmas.

Abel: You’ve never really experienced this mixture of symptoms like this?

“I've never been sick for that long in my life," Laura said.

She's not alone. This flu season is already worse than last year. The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 438 flu-related hospitalizations and seven deaths so far — more than what we saw at this time last year.

“This year seems to be particularly worse," said Dr. Christopher Choi, Laura's doctor.

He said it's not just the flu.

“I don’t remember seeing this many patients with viral infections last year," Dr. Choi said.

He told me COVID-19 is still spreading, RSV is hitting both kids and adults, and Norovirus (better known as the Stomach Flu) is making the rounds too.

Abel: Have you seen anything like what we are experiencing this cold season?

“I think this is the worst season in the last several years," Dr. Choi said.

So, what can you do?

Dr. Choi said get vaccinated for flu, COVID-19 and RSV is you're eligible. Wash your hands with hot water and soap, and stay home if you're feeling sick.

“This year it seems like the residual symptoms, even after the active infection is gone, people are still having residual cough, fatigue, and body aches, for several weeks, to even month, or a couple of months," Dr. Choi said.

Abel: What made this illness so difficult for you?

“I couldn't talk for three weeks. It lasted a long time, three weeks is a long time, it was pretty bad," Laura said.

While a lot of people are getting sick, the big question has become — "When should I call my doctor?"

Dr. Choi said to call if you have a high fever, trouble breathing or if you are Immunocompromised.

