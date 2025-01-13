Respiratory illness activity high in Clark County, SNHD says. Here's what you need to know.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Respiratory illness activity remains high throughout Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

This includes influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.

As of Dec. 28, 2024, the Health District reported 438 influenza-associated hospitalizations and seven deaths for the 2024-2025 flu season.

Community wastewater surveillance as of Jan. 8, 2025, shows high concentrations of RSV and influenza A in Clark County and moderate concentrations of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Health District recommends people take the following steps to protect themselves and others:

Get Vaccinated : Safe and effective vaccines are available for flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

: Safe and effective vaccines are available for flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Wash Your Hands : Wash hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.

: Wash hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer. Seek Treatment: Effective treatments are available for flu and COVID-19. Treatment is especially recommended for individuals at higher risk of severe illness and can help reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

In addition, people who are sick should stay home and avoid contact with others.

Those who are immunocompromised should take extra precautions in public, such as wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask.