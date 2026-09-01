LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the jury in the Tupac Shakur murder trial “delivered swift justice” when they returned a guilty verdict convicting Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis Monday.

WATCH | DA Wolfson on Tupac murder trial verdict

'The jury delivered swift justice': Clark County DA reacts to Tupac Shakur murder trial verdict

The weeks-long trial included nine straight days of witness testimony, 24 from the prosecution and just three from the defense.

The jury, a 16-person panel including alternates, deliberated for less than two hours before returning to the court room with a verdict.

Local News Duane 'Keefe D' Davis found guilty in 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JESSICA HILL Associated Press

“It sends a message that it wasn’t difficult to reach justice in this case,” explained DA Wolfson during a press conference Tuesday morning.

WATCH | Full media briefing

WATCH | Reaction to Tupac verdict

He also read a statement from Tupac Shakur’s family, which said in part: “We would like to thank the jury for thoughtfully fulfilling their duty and carefully listening to all of the evidence. Our deepest appreciation goes to our family, friends, loved ones, and all of Tupac's fans who have always provided their love and support.”

Chief Deputy District Attorneys Binu Pala and Marc DiGiacomo said they treated this trial like any other, despite the high-profile nature of it.

KTNV

“You’re always worried the jury is going to hear something that they didn’t hear in the court room. But in the courtroom, Mr. Palal and I acted like those cameras weren’t there,” said DiGiacomo.

KTNV

Palal added he believes “Mr. Davis's arrogance and celebration of that murder is ultimately what did him in,” leading to his conviction.

KTNV

Prosecutors say they expect appeals to be filed when it comes to murder cases, and that they feel secure in their evidence should one be filed by Davis’s lawyer, Michael Sanft.

Channel 13 reached out to Sanft’s office for any comment he might have on behalf of his client, and for any indication of an appeal being filed.