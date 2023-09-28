The future of architecture: Why some refer to the Sphere as the future ahead of opening night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere isn't just grabbing the attention of tourists walking the Las Vegas Strip, but architects who are amazed by the creation.

"This really takes it to another level because we're seeing the design team working with digital technology and the architectural form as one and the same," said UNLV Associate Professor of Architecture Glenn Nowak.

Nowak says the outside of the Sphere, known as the Exosphere, offers countless possibilities as the largest collective LED screen in the world. After the screens lit up for the first time on the Fourth of July, it showed just how interactive and mesmerizing the Sphere could be.

"That's really exciting to think about how digital content creators and architects can start working together in a way to have architecture speaking with each other," Nowak said.

He says the future of interactive architecture may not be that far away. Still, tourists are coming from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the new Sphere and be here for opening night Friday.

"I can hardly put it into words, I'm so excited, I've come all the way from Spain, but I'm from the UK," said Karen Rae.

Many U2 fans are already in Las Vegas, exploring the pop-up shop ahead of the band's first show at the Sphere. Channel 13 spoke with people who also visited from Ireland and Japan to witness the Sphere.

U2 is kicking off their residency at the Sphere with shows on Friday and Saturday.

"I've seen U2 lots of times, many times in different places around the world, but I think this is going to be one of the pinnacles," Rae said.

Tickets for the opening weekend of Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, plus the following weekend on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 are sold out.