The Composers Room hosting dinner raising money for Las Vegas carjacking victim's family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is continuing to come together to support the family of a man who was killed during a carjacking spree.

On Dec. 27, a man shot and killed his mother and then killed Jerry Lopez during a series of armed carjackings in the southwest valley. Police said the man was ultimately found dead in a stolen vehicle near Durango Drive and Agate Street after he was shot at by law enforcement officers who were trying to stop him.

Lopez's wife Karen previously told Channel 13 that Jerry was the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes seven children. Six of them were adopted through the Clark County foster care system.

At the time of the carjacking, Lopez was driving the family's only vehicle, which was totaled during the crime spree. Earlier this month, Findlay Automotive Group heard their story and gave them a 2016 Mercedes Sprinter Passenger Van and the Clark County School District, along with Car Seats for Christy, donated car seats.

On Friday, The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant said they also want to step in to help the Lopez family. On Thursday, Feb. 1, they are hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to the family. There will also be music by Limoncello and other special guests.

The Composers Room is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave.

Dinner is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and performances will begin at 7 p.m. The event will wrap up around 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person. If you are unable to attend the event, they are also accepting online donations. You can learn more information and/or purchase tickets here.