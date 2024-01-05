Findlay Automotive Group donates van to family devastated by carjacking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been just over a week since Jerry Lopez tragically lost his life in a carjacking spree. His family said he was the "sole breadwinner" for his wife and seven kids.

"He was the best dad ever, the most hands-on father," his wife Karen previously told Channel 13. "I want Jerry to be remembered for the amazing man that he is, the loving father that he was, husband, friend, the man of God that he was. He would give a shirt off his back if he could."

The family's only vehicle was totaled during the carjacking spree. On Thursday, that changed when Karen was presented with a new van, courtesy of the Findlay Automotive Group.

"There are no words," she said. "I'm just so utterly grateful."

She said their family is still processing the tragedy.

"Yesterday was exactly a week since it happened. [The kids] are still processing it, still asking every day where daddy is."

Findlay Automotive Group heard the family's story and wanted to step in to help.

"We have the ability to help them, so wouldn't we? Let's step up and help this family," Tyler Corde, CFO of Findlay, said. "We searched our inventory and it's not often that here, at Findlay Acura, we would have this van."

The Findlay Automotive Group donated a 2016 Mercedes Sprinter Passenger Van and the Clark County School District, along with Car Seats for Christy, contributed car seats.

"I think [the kids] are going to be happy because they have been asking where our car is, and so I think they are going to be excited to have a car again," Lopez said.

Metro officers who have supported Lopez since the incident first happened were also present when she received the van. Lopez said her family is grateful and appreciates everyone who has rallied around her family in support.

"People I know, people I don't know, just coming around my family. I feel like it's so small, but my family, they're just so gracious and I have been so humbled by all of it."