'Hands-on father, loving husband, friend': Wife shares memories of husband lost in senseless Las Vegas tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A string of events leads to the deaths of two people in the southwest valley Wednesday.

Authorities say a man shot and killed his mother and then went on the run from police, stealing multiple cars and killing one of the drivers.

Thursday, one of the victim's wife mourns the loss of her husband. KTNV's Joe Moeller spoke with Karen Lopez. She says her husband, Jerry, was going to work when the unthinkable happened.

She says she is staying strong for her seven children.

"I found out because his best friend that he works with called and said Jerry didn't show up to work," Lopez said.

It was after that phone call and news of a police investigation near her house that she knew something was wrong.

I pinged his phone, and his location showed he was there," she said.

She came to the area of Durango and Blue Diamond where it happened Wednesday morning, only to learn her husband — who was on his way to work — was the victim.

"The guy just pulled up behind him and shot Jerry, threw him out the car, ran over him, and went up the street. I am praying that Jerry didn't know what was coming," she said. "That was just senseless; Jerry was a good citizen because he pulled over because he saw cop cars in the wrong place at the wrong time. He had literally just left for work."

She says nothing can change what happened Wednesday.

They have seven children, including six of them adopted through the Clark County foster care system. Five of the children have special needs.

"The best dad ever, the most hands-on father," she said. "As soon as he walked in the door, he would take off his shoes, jump in with the kids, and start playing with them."

She says that in recent years, Lopez has become a U.S. citizen. The two were married for 13 years, and he was the sole provider for the family.

"Just trying to be there for them as much as possible without losing it," she said. "But also showing them it is okay that it hurts."

She says the vehicle involved was their only car, and now she is trying to figure out what is next for her and the family. Efforts are underway to raise funds. She says the funds will help with funeral and future expenses.

She says she wants her husband to be remembered for his character.

"A lot of people might be wondering how you are doing an interview," said KTNV's Joe Moeller. "Is it because you want them to know what Jerry was like?"

"Yes, I don't want him to be remembered for a five-minute senseless tragedy, a victim of a senseless crime. Jerry was so much more than that," she said. "I want Jerry to be remembered for the amazing man that he is, the loving father that he was, husband, friend, the man of God that he was. He would give a shirt off his back if he could."

Lopez says her family and church community will help her get through the loss of her husband.

Family friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Lopez family's immediate needs, including funeral expenses and a large van to replace the carjacked vehicle, which they say was totaled.

Thursday evening, the campaign had raised $116,535 of its $200,000 goal.