Las Vegas man killed in armed carjacking was 'sole breadwinner' for wife, 7 kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who was killed Wednesday during an armed carjacking in Las Vegas has been identified as Jerry Lopez, who with his wife was a parent to seven children.

In a statement about the killing, a spokesperson wrote that the Lopez family is "beyond devastated by the senseless murder."

Lopez was described as a "beloved husband, father, and devoted Christian." He is survived by his wife, Karen, and seven children — six of whom were adopted through the Clark County foster care system.

GoFundMe Seven children were left without a father after the killing of Jerry Lopez, who was on his way to work Wednesday morning when he was shot during an armed carjacking.

"He was a man who led his family through self-sacrificial love and deep commitment," his family stated. "We are finding peace in knowing that Jerry is in Heaven with his Savior."

Based on information from police, Lopez was killed in the area of Durango Drive and Windmill Lane early Wednesday morning by aman running from police after killing his mother.

Police said the suspect — who had not been publicly identified as of this report — got out of an SUV he'd previously stolen at gunpoint and "pointed a firearm at a citizen in a van."

"A shot was heard, and officers observed the suspect removing the injured citizen from the van," police stated previously.

Hours before he was killed, family members say Lopez had just learned of a promotion he'd earned at work.

"Jerry's work allowed Karen to be a stay-at-home mom and care for their children — five of whom have special needs, including a son recently diagnosed with muscular dystrophy," the family spokesperson stated. "Jerry was a loving and caring father."

Family friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Lopez family's immediate needs, including funeral expenses and a large van to replace the carjacked vehicle, which they say was totaled.

As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised $39,000 of its $200,000 goal.