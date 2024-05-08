The Beverly Theater launching movie distribution company called Ink Films

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Beverly Theater is branching out and launching a movie distribution company called Ink Films.

On Friday, theater officials said film consultant Mike Plante as Head of Distribution for the company.

"Ink Films is a natural evolution and extension of The Beverly Theater and perfectly aligns with our mission to support and elevate indie artists and films," said Kip Kelly, the Founding Creative Director and CXO for The Beverly Theater. "Storytelling starts with ink. We are excited to provide theatrical distribution of a variety of films, many of which are underrepresented. Even better, we are going to do it from right here in Las Vegas as the city further strengthens its connection to the movie industry."

According to Kelly, Ink Films will work with filmmakers and projects "that need to be seen but may not have the industry representation needed to achieve that visibility."

All movies acquired by Ink Films will also be screen at The Beverly Theater.

The film and TV industries in the valley continue to grow. CinemaCon has been held in Las Vegas for over a decade. In March, the Independent Film & Television Alliance announced the American Film Market will be moving from California to Las Vegas this year. The Sundance Institute has also said they're exploring the possibility of other U.S. locations that could host their independent film festival starting in 2027. The final selection is expected to be announced by early 2025.

Plans are also continuing to move forward for two potential movie studios in the southwest part of the valley.

One is being backed by Howard Hughes and Sony Pictures.

In March, Clark County commissioners unanimously approved Summerlin Studios.

“So many of our talent, producers, directors, actors, want to work here and we weren't able to work here because the incentive program was not strong enough to compete with other jurisdictions around the country,” Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, told Channel 13 at the time. “So we and Howard Hughes got got together and created this opportunity. And now, we're waiting to see that we can create the incentive program.”

Howard Hughes CEO David O'Reilly said the project will bring 10,000 high-paying jobs to the valley.

Additionally, last week, the UNLV Research Foundation approved an agreement with Gardner Nevada Tech Park Studios to pursue a future lease for the development of the "Nevada Studios Campus", a 34-acre media production and multi-use facility complex at the UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park.

UNLV

According to a press release, the initial facility being planned is the Nevada Media Lab, which will provide "space and industry engagement opportunities for the UNLV film department and other academic departments at the university."

UNLV officials said construction on the Nevada Media Lab and motion picture studio buildings would begin within 18 months of the Governor signing the forthcoming legislation into law. They estimate they could break ground as early as 2027.

Plans for a lease agreement and to start construction are subject to the Nevada Film Studio Infrastructure Act being passed by state lawmakers. The bill will be introduced by Nevada State Senator Robert Lange during the 2025 Nevada Legislative Session.

There was a push during the last state legislative session to pass a similar film industry bill, which was supported by Nevada residents and Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Jeremy Renner. It proposed up to $190 million in annual film tax credits over more than two decades. However, that bill died without a vote in either house.

Lange says there will be adjustments to the bill in the 2025 legislative session.

“Previously, it was twice as much investment by the state. And so, we have put it to a more manageable number that I think the state could afford,” Lange said.