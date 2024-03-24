Las Vegas filmmaker, actor believe Summerlin Studios could be a. star-studded success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based film industry professionals are looking forward to a blockbuster idea that may be coming to our valley in the future.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Zoning Commission unanimously gave the green light to proceed with Summerlin Studios. It's a $1.8 billion project by Sony Pictures and Howard Hughes.

UNLV film graduate and filmmaker Faith Nault said it's an issue close to her heart.

"My dream is to direct, like a lot of my UNLV film counterparts," Nault said. "It's just important for people representing my home city to hear from local people."

Nault said there are many in the film industry who reside in southern Nevada.

"It would be nice to live and work in a place you were born and raised," Nault said.

Shelby Parkes, a Las Vegas-based actor, moved to the valley five years ago and also voiced support for the mega-movie studios.

"When I moved here, my job was supposed to be temporary," Parkes said. "I loved it. I knew this was a place I wanted to stay. I don't want to have to leave to continue to pursue this industry."

Sony Pictures Chief Executive Officer Tony Vinciquerra believes Summerlin Studios will incentivize community members to stay in Las Vegas.

"Once they know there's a commitment from the state, Sony and Howard Hughes, people will want to live in this community," Vinciquerra said.

On Wednesday, executives from local nonprofit groups also testified in support of Summerlin Studios including the Asian Community Development Council, Southern Nevada Building Trade Union, Vegas Chamber, Urban Chamber and Latin Chamber.

Howard Hughes CEO David O'Reilly said the project will bring 10,000 high-paying jobs to the valley.

No construction timeline has been released yet. Officials tell Channel 13 the next step is passing a film tax credit bill in the next legislative session in 2025.