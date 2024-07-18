The Animal Foundation runs out of open kennels for dogs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for the public's help after running out of open kennels for dogs.

On Wednesday, the organization said they are facing a crisis with 806 animals on campus.

On Tuesday alone, The Animal Foundation said they took in 147 animals.

Officials said they are now having to use pop-up kennels for the dogs.

The Animal Foundation is asking members of the community to consider adopting or fostering a medium or large dog.

According to the foundation, you can stop by at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 to learn more. No appointment is needed and all adoption fees are waived.

Shelter officials also said if you would like to help in other ways, you can try to locate the animal's owner before bringing them in, donate to their Wishlist, reclaim your lost pet, or donate gently-used crates, collars, leashes, and linens.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas.