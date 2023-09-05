Tesla security breach exposes personal info for over 7,000 Nevada employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A data security breach has exposed personal information thousands of Tesla employees in Nevada.

Company officials state they notified 7,409 current or former employees in Nevada about the incident, which happened in May. Nationwide, it affected about 75,000 current and former employees.

Tesla officials said exposed information included employee names, phone numbers, physical addresses and email addresses, which were shared directly with a German newspaper. However, Tesla adds there is no evidence that the information has been misused and the newspaper has publicly stated it will not publish the information.

According to Tesla, all impacted employees will receive 12 months of free enrollment in Experian's IdentityWorks credit monitoring and identity detection service and has issued notices to affected employees on how to enroll.

If you have been impacted, Tesla officials add you should regularly monitor your credit report. One free credit report is provided by Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax.

You can also place a temporary fraud alert on your credit report. If a business checks your credit report and sees a fraud alert, the business is on notice that you may be a victim of identity theft and may take actions to verify your identity before extending credit to you or anyone claiming to be you. That's valid for 90 days and can be renewed.

You can also place a security freeze on your credit. When you do that, creditors cannot see your file and are less likely to open a new account in your name to you or someone claiming to be you.