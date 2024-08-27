Tentative date set for Tropicana implosion, including 'spectacular drone and fireworks display'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A tentative date has been set for the implosion of the Tropicana Las Vegas resort.

The date is pending approval, but Bally's Corporation has asked to implode the resort's two hotel towers on October 9, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to Channel 13.

Before the implosion, Bally's and the Oakland Athletics plan to host a commemorative event that will include a "spectacular done and fireworks display by Fireworks by Grucci," the spokesperson stated.

The implosion itself is tentatively scheduled for 2:30 a.m.

Demolition has been in the works since the hotel-casino closed in April. In July, a contractor asked permission from Clark County to implode the resort's two 22-story hotel towers.

If approved by county officials, the Tropicana would be the first resort imploded on the Las Vegas Strip since 2016, when the three Riviera hotel towers were brought down.

The Riviera demolition ended with the implosion of its last standing hotel tower on Aug. 16, 2016. The land would eventually become the site of the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall, a $1 billion expansion that opened to the public in June 2021.

Before that, it had been more than a decade since the Strip's last implosion. The New Frontier was brought down on Nov. 13, 2007.

Exactly eight months before that, hundreds of people gathered to watch the implosion of the Stardust on March 13, 2007 on the land where Resorts World now sits.